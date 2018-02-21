The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) could turn the existing W76 warhead into the low-yield submarine-launched weapon requested by the Donald Trump administration by dialing back its explosive yield, according to the acting head of the Department…
‘W76 Mod 2’ Would Be NNSA’s New Low-Yield Sub-Launched Warhead
