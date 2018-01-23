Rocket Lab, whose new Electron launch vehicle recently reached orbit for the first time, revealed Jan. 23 that the rocket included a previously undisclosed kick stage designed to increase orbital options for small satellites.During its Jan. 21 mission, the Electron…
Rocket Lab Tests New Kick Stage On Electron Rocket
Rocket Lab, whose new Electron launch vehicle recently reached orbit for the first time, revealed Jan. 23 that the rocket included a previously undisclosed kick stage designed to increase orbital options for small satellites.During its Jan. 21 mission, the Electron…