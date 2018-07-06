Triad National Security appears set to take over the Los Alamos National Laboratory this fall, after no one protested the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) June 8 award of its potentially 10-year management contract.Triad’s three main partners…
Los Alamos Management Program Moves Ahead Without Protests
Triad National Security appears set to take over the Los Alamos National Laboratory this fall, after no one protested the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) June 8 award of its potentially 10-year management contract.Triad’s three main partners…