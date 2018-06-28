Over the next two months Customs and Border Protection will begin testing face recognition technology to help identify travelers entering the U.S. on foot and inside vehicles as the agency begin to sort out how it will use face recognition at land ports of entry…
CBP Set To Begin Face Recognition Evaluations Of Pedestrians, Vehicle Occupants At Land Ports
