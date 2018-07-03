As Boeing [BA] strives to grow its year-old services segment to $50 billion in revenue within the next nine years, the commercial work will rise faster than defense business but both will be on the upswing, according to Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Global…
Boeing Global Services Chief Sees Commercial Growth Outpacing Defense In Coming Years
