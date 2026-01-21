Wittman Introduces Bill To Speed Arms Sales To Taiwan

A bill to streamline arms sales to Taiwan has been introduced in the House after companion legislation was approved in the Senate, Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) said on Tuesday. The bipartisan Providing Our Regional Companions Upgraded Protection in Nefarious Environments (PORCUPINE) Act would help accelerate the procurement process for weapons sales to Taiwan by defining the island nation as a NATO-plus country, which expedites approval timelines for arms sales and establishes a higher cost threshold before requiring approval, Wittman’s office…