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Navy/USMC

Union Ratifies New Five-Year Agreement With GD Bath Iron Works

Rich Abott By
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Union Ratifies New Five-Year Agreement With GD Bath Iron Works
The Navy and General Dynamics Bath Iron Works hosted a christening ceremony for the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG-126) on Sept 27, the company’s first Arleigh Burke-class Flight III destroyer. The Flight III variant is designed to accommodate the ANSPY-6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar. (Photo: General Dynamics)

Thousands of shipbuilder members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Union Local S6 union have ratified a new five-year labor agreement with General Dynamics’ [GD] Bath Iron Works (BIW). The union called this a “historic” agreement that “delivers significant wage increases, stronger workplace protections and no concessions.” The agreement was previously unanimously recommended by the union’s negotiating committee and on Sunday was approved by almost 4,500 union members. The agreement takes effect August 24 and runs…

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