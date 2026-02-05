Support Groundwork At Nellis AFB Eyed For F-47

As the future Air Force F-47 fighter by Boeing [BA] moves through engineering and manufacturing development with an eye to first flight in 2028, the Army Corps of Engineers wants to hear from companies able to build F-47 support groundwork at Nellis AFB, Nev.--the site of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) Experimental Operations Unit, the Air Force Weapons School, and the service's Red Flag exercises. The Los Angeles District of the Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District "is conducting market…