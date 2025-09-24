SpaceX Launches 3 Science Satellites for NASA and NOAA

SpaceX launched three science and weather satellites for NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Wednesday. The launch for NASA heliophysics mission IMAP, or the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe, also carried NASA’s Carruthers Geocorona Observatory and NOAA’s Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 spacecraft. SpaceX launched the three satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, with liftoff at 7:30 a.m. ET. NASA confirmed post-launch that mission managers successfully acquired signals for all three satellites post-launch.…