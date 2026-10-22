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Space Systems Command Makes CASR Awards for Space Domain Awareness

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Space Systems Command Makes CASR Awards for Space Domain Awareness
Pictured is a LinkedIn photo of Space Force Col. Tim Trimailo, director of Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office.

Companies unnamed by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) have received six Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve (CASR) purchase agreements under the ACCESS contract for space domain awareness (SDA), the command said on Thursday. "Building on earlier CASR pilot efforts, these awards establish CASR’s initial SDA surge capability in support of Joint Commercial Operations (JCO)," according to SSC. "Under CASR, participating commercial providers will furnish agreed-upon SDA capabilities available to support JCO requirements during periods of increased demand. The awards…

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