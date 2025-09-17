Navy Tests New Autonomous Launching And Recovery Of Small Boats, USVs

The Navy recently announced it has started testing a promising technology from Israel’s Sealartec to autonomously launch and recover small boats via a technology testing platform vessel. It tested the technology with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division’s Joint Prototyping and Experimentation Maritime (JPEM) Stiletto Program in June, which it has used to test various “state-of-the-art systems and emerging requirements” for over a decade. Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division explained the vessel “provides a realistic military platform in…