L3Harris And IAI To Bid Sky Warden Variant For Israeli Light-Attack Aircraft Program

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a joint bid on the Israeli Light-Attack Aircraft program with L3Harris’ Sky Warden. "As part of the agreement, the L3Harris-IAI team will produce a unique Israeli configuration called Blue Sky Warden," the companies said. "The aircraft will include an IAI open-architecture mission computer to host Israeli-specific software and special capabilities. IAI will also supply and integrate its mission equipment and…