Grid Aero Raises $20 Million As It Preps To Begin Flying Long-Range Cargo UAS

Grid Aero on Monday said it has raised $20 million in a funding round to move the Lifter Lite long-range, autonomous unmanned aircraft system (UAS) into flight testing and use in military exercises and customer use cases this year. Bison Ventures and Geodesic Capital led the Series A round, which follows Grid Aero’s exit from stealth last August with a $6 million seed round (Defense Daily, Aug. 18, 2025). The initial Lifter Lite prototype has been assembled and is “progressing…