GE Aerospace Continues XA102 Work, Looks for Future USAF Timeline Guidance

LYNN, Mass.--GE Aerospace [GE] said that it is working on hardware and supplemental testing for the company's XA102 engine to meet timelines the U.S. Air Force lays out for the service's Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. "Our design is 100 percent digital," Steve "Doogie" Russell, the vice president and general manager of GE Aerospace's Edison Works, told reporters on Monday in a virtual forum during their visit to the GE Aerospace plant here. "When we did the equivalent of…