FAA to Take Public Comments on Impact of Allowing Starship Launches from Kennedy Space Center

The Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) released its draft environmental impact statement (EIS) for SpaceX Starship launches from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, including how the launches could cause aircraft delays. This is part of a process for the FAA to potentially license SpaceX to conduct up to 44 Starship launches from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida at Launch Complex 39A, as well as landings of the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage. Starship is the massive rocket that SpaceX is developing to reach…