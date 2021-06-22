JLTV
By Matthew Beinart |
19 hours ago |
06/22/2021

Army Chief Gen. James McConville said Tuesday he doesn’t believe full vehicle electrification will be a requirement for the service’s follow-on production competition for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), adding the service will likely focus on potential…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.