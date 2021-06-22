An F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Air Force’s F-35 Demo Team creates a vapor cone as it performs a demonstration flight at Tinker AFB, Okla. on May 25. Vapor cones are visible clouds of condensed water created by aircraft flying through moist air at high speeds (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Share:
The U.S. Air Force is negotiating a three-year sustainment contract with Lockheed Martin [LMT] for its F-35A Lightning II fighter–a contract that is to have performance incentives for cost reduction, Air Force Lt. Gen. Duke Richardson, the service’s… Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily? You must be logged in as a subscriber […]
"
addthis:media="https://www.defensedaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/aaa-23.jpg"
>
The U.S. Air Force is negotiating a three-year sustainment contract with Lockheed Martin [LMT] for its F-35A Lightning II fighter–a contract that is to have performance incentives for cost reduction, Air Force Lt. Gen. Duke Richardson, the service’s…