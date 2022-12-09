U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Mills, F-35 Lightning II pilot and 57th Operations Group commander, performs pre-flight checks before launching to participate in Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis AFB, Nev. on Aug. 3 last year. Red Flag 21-3 was the first Red Flag exercise in which "blue air" participants went head-to-head with F-35 Lightning II aggressor pilots, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Lockheed Martin [LMT] has received a more than $2.2 billion sustainment contract for the F-35 fighter through December next year, DoD said on Dec. 8.
The contract “exercises an option to provide logistics support, to include ground maintenance activities,…