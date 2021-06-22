An SM-3 Block IIA was launched from the USS John Finn (DDG-113) on Nov. 16, 2020, as part of FTM-44 to evaluate the feasibility of the SM-3 Block IIA capability to defeat an ICBM threat. (Photo: U.S. Missile Defense Agency)
By Rich Abott |
18 hours ago |
06/22/2021
missile defense

The director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Tuesday explained his perspective on how the agency decided its priorities in the fiscal year 2022 budget request and unfunded priorities list as well as the decision to deploy some Standard Missile (SM)-3 Block…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.