Celeste Wallander, President Joe Biden's nominee to be assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs. Photo: U.S.-Russia Foundation
By Cal Biesecker |
18 hours ago |
06/22/2021

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate Dr. Celeste Wallander to be assistant secretary for International Security Affairs at the Defense Department, naming an expert in Russian and Eurasian affairs to advise the secretary of defense on…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.