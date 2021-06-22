Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), ranking member on the Senate Armed Services Committee
By Matthew Beinart |
18 hours ago |
06/22/2021

A bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate on Tuesday would hold telecommunications firm Ligado Networks responsible for costs to mitigate all potential GPS interference, not just that associated with government systems, as a result of the company’s plan to build…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.