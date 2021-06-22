By Cal Biesecker |
20 hours ago |
06/22/2021

Small defense companies represent the greatest cybersecurity risk to prime contractors in the supply chain but the risks to smaller firms vary based on the type, not size, of the companies, says a new report by the cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant.

Small companies…

