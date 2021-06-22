An XQ-58A Valkyrie launches at the Yuma Proving Grounds, Ariz. on Dec. 9, 2020 in the fifth launch for the drone. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
20 hours ago |
06/22/2021

The Pentagon recently demonstrated autonomous, artifical intelligence (AI)-enabled tracking of mobile targets–an effort simultaneous with other such AI drone projects and DoD’s development of principles for ethical AI use, a top official said on June…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.