A Modular Ghost Drone is displayed before a flight demonstration at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, Calif. on March 24. The drone is part of the collaboration between MCAS Miramar and NavalX’s SoCal Tech Bridge, which enables the station to use the artificial intelligence-enabled, autonomous drone to strengthen the base’s security and force protection capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo) by Lance Cpl. Cheng Chang)
While the military services will take responsibility for developing and fielding artificial intelligence (AI) applications for weapons systems, the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is focusing on improving and accelerating decision making…