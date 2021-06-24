U.S. Air Force Maj. “Vudu”, a U-2 Dragon Lady pilot assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, prepares to taxi after returning from a training sortie at Beale AFB, Calif. on Dec. 15 last year. The flight marked the first time a U.S. military aircraft flew with artificial intelligence aboard, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Artificial intelligence (AI) will be key for the U.S. military to achieve Information Advantage (IA)–one of four pillars of the Pentagon’s emerging Joint Warfighting Concept (JWC), Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Air Force Gen. John Hyten said in…