Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to Hill AFB, Utah, and two Dassault Rafales assigned to Saint-Dizier-Robinson Air Base, France, break formation during flight May 18th last year over France. The flight was a part of exercise Atlantic Trident 21, a joint, multinational exercise among the U.S., France and the United Kingdom. Atlantic Trident aims to enhance fourth and fifth-generation integration and combat readinesss by conducting complex air operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
16 hours ago |
02/11/2022
highlights

The F-35 Joint Program Office is looking to industry for ideas to improve the cybersecurity of the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and associated ground systems under a new JPO Cybersecurity and Cyber Defense Challenge.

The JPO cyber team “is seeking…

