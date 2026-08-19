Air Force Interested In New, Lower-Cost Aerial Targets

The Air Force is looking into new aerial targets that have lower costs than the more than $1 million Kratos Defense [KTOS] BQM-167A and the Boeing [BA] QF-16, a retired F-16 fighter modified to serve as an aerial target. The Air Force has had dozens of BQM-167As and QF-16s at a time. The BQM-167A began flights in 2007, while the QF-16--the service's only full-scale target--entered the field in 2017. Boeing delivered the 127th and final QF-16 last December. Title 10…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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