Air Force Interested In New, Lower-Cost Aerial Targets

The Air Force is looking into new aerial targets that have lower costs than the more than $1 million Kratos Defense [KTOS] BQM-167A and the Boeing [BA] QF-16, a retired F-16 fighter modified to serve as an aerial target. The Air Force has had dozens of BQM-167As and QF-16s at a time. The BQM-167A began flights in 2007, while the QF-16--the service's only full-scale target--entered the field in 2017. Boeing delivered the 127th and final QF-16 last December. Title 10…