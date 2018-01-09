National Nuclear Security Administrator Frank Klotz told sister publication Weapons Complex Morning Briefing on Tuesday he will retire from the semi-autonomous Department of Energy nuclear-weapon agency on Jan. 19.If he leaves the agency as planned in two weeks,…
NNSA Administrator Klotz To Retire Jan. 19
