Air Force Wants Cheap, Expendable Drones And Missiles To Overwhelm Enemy Air Defenses

Defense Daily | 03/23/2018 | Dan Parsons

AUSTIN, Texas -- Pentagon scientists are trying to beat the cost curve the military likely will encounter in future wars by designing low-cost, expendable unmanned aircraft and munitions that can overwhelm enemy defenses without breaking the bank.“We need an…

