Taiwan Signs Agreement To Co-Produce MARTAC Devil Ray T24 USVs

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) on Tuesday announced the government of Taiwan is acquiring an unspecified number of Devil Ray T24 autonomous surface vessels in a co-production model with a local producer. MARTAC called this order from the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (CGA) “one of the most significant international purchases of U.S.-manufactured USVs to date, underscoring the growing global demand for advanced unmanned maritime capabilities.” This agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by MARTAC, the state-owned National Chung-Shan…