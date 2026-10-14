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Taiwan Signs Agreement To Co-Produce MARTAC Devil Ray T24 USVs

Rich Abott By
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Taiwan Signs Agreement To Co-Produce MARTAC Devil Ray T24 USVs
A MARTAC T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vehicle, equipped with a Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile System, operates in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 26, 2023 during U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Exercise Digital Talon. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC) on Tuesday announced the government of Taiwan is acquiring an unspecified number of Devil Ray T24 autonomous surface vessels in a co-production model with a local producer. MARTAC called this order from the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (CGA) “one of the most significant international purchases of U.S.-manufactured USVs to date, underscoring the growing global demand for advanced unmanned maritime capabilities.” This agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by MARTAC, the state-owned National Chung-Shan…

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