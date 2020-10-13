U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron and 607th Air Support Operations Group make an assessment prior to calling in an A-10 Thunderbolt II strafing run during close air support training at the Pilsung Range in Gangwan Province, Republic of Korea, Feb. 14, 2019. The Full Motion Video Extension and Unified Relay (FEURY) program office at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., first fielded FEURY in 2017 and last year spent $5 million for installations at more locations to bring the total number of FEURY sites to nine (U.S. Air Force Photo)
A preliminary design review (PDR) of a Full Motion Video Data Link (FMVDL) for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 is planned before the end of the year, according to the company.
“Overall FMVDL development, including aircraft installation, is progressing per…