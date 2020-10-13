A group of private equity firms on Monday said they have acquired aerospace parts manufacturer Seanair Machine Co. Inc., which has a 60-plus year history of working with major military aircraft platforms.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Broadtree Partners partnered with AE Industrial Partners on the acquisition.

Avi Das, who previously led Strategy and Corporate Development for the Indian multinational company Tata Group, has been appointed CEO of Seanair, which is being rebranded as Seanair, LLC. Seanair is based in Long Island, N.Y.

Seanair’s former owners, Laura Abel Nawrocki and Thomas Nawrocki, will continue to support the company as outside consultants.

The majority of Seanair’s work has been on military platforms. The company produces structural parts, flight controls, material handling, ground support, fuel systems, landing gears, wing structure parts, removable panels, and weapon-delivery components. The aircraft it works, or has worked, on include the A-6 Intruder, EA-6B Prowler, E-2C Hawkeye, C-2A Greyhound, F-14 Tomcat, the Lunar Module, C-130 Hercules, F-16 fighter, F-22 fighter, U-2 reconnaissance aircraft, SH-60 helicopter, V-22 Osprey tiltrotor, and several classified programs.

“Broad tree is excited to continue the Seanair legacy,” Johannes Zwick, managing partner at Broadtree, said in a statement. “The Nawrockis have created an impressive company and we look forward to building on a strong foundation. “We’re also happy to partner with AEI to further accelerate growth and continue to drive excellence in manufacturing and customer service.”