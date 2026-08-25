MDA Looking To “Dramatically” Lower Costs Of Missile Defense Kill Vehicles

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) on Aug. 19 issued a solicitation seeking innovative proposals from industry to dramatically lower the cost of kill vehicles used to defend against ballistic and hypersonic missiles. According to the solicitation, titled “Low-Cost Kill Vehicles,” the program is prioritizes the use of “readily available technologies to deliver solutions on a compressed schedule with little to no reduction in performance or reliability. This solicitation seeks to transition concepts into future missile defense interceptors or cost saving…