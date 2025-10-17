Defense Watch: Wedgetail, Energetics Partnering, Drone News

Wedgetail Deployment. The deployment term of a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) E-7A Wedgetail to Poland last July to aid Ukraine has ended. The plane has provided "critical surveillance, communications and early warning capabilities to protect supply lines delivering international aid to Ukraine," the RAAF said. "With its long-range reconnaissance capability, the Australian detachment maintained vigilant oversight of Eastern Europe, delivering valuable intelligence to help NATO keep the assistance corridor open. The deployment, conducted under Operation Kudu, demonstrated Australia’s ability…