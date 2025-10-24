Defense Watch: Boeing Machinists, Big GD Award, New USV

Boeing Union to Vote. The union representing about 3,200 Boeing defense employees in the St. Louis region has authorized its members to vote on Oct. 26 on the company’s revised contract offer. If the contract is approved, machinists will return to work on Nov. 3. The proposed labor contract includes a gross wage increase for certain employees, a smaller signing bonuses, restricted stock units not included in the initial offer, and a retention bonus. Workers have been on strike for…