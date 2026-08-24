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Collins Aerospace Says Company Completed Altitude Testing of EPACS

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Collins Aerospace Says Company Completed Altitude Testing of EPACS
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of U.S. Marine Corps F-35B fighters before take-off on Aug. 19 at Eielson AFB, Alaska during the Red Flag Alaska 26-3 Exercise.

RTX‘s [RTX] Collins Aerospace said on Monday that its Enhanced Power and Cooling System (EPACS)–the company’s proposed replacement for the F-35 fighter’s current Power and Thermal Management System (PTMS)–has undergone altitude testing at the company's Windsor Locks, Conn., site. "Altitude testing is a critical element of early development and risk reduction for a new PTMS," Collins Aerospace said. "The system was run for several days at power levels replicating mission requirements. It was pushed to operational limits in various altitudes…

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