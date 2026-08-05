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Nuclear Modernization

Colby: Arms Control Must Evolve Beyond Treaties, But Talks With China Still ‘Realistic’

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Colby: Arms Control Must Evolve Beyond Treaties, But Talks With China Still ‘Realistic’
Elbridge Colby, under secretary of defense for policy. Photo: Defense Department

OMAHA, Neb. – Elbridge Colby, undersecretary of defense for policy, said here Wednesday the U.S. must pursue arms control while maintaining a credible nuclear deterrent, arguing future agreements must account for China’s rise and evolving proliferation pressures. Speaking at the U.S. Strategic Command’s (STRATCOM) annual Deterrence Symposium, Colby said the administration’s priority is preventing further nuclear proliferation by ensuring U.S. deterrence remains credible and rational for presidential decision-making. “I think the most important thing that we can do on the…

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