A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle displays its overall capabilities during a live demonstration at the School of Infantry West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 27, 2019. The JLTV consists of multiple platforms capable of completing a variety of missions while providing increased protection and mobility for personnel across the Marine Corps. (Official Marine Corps video by Sgt. Timothy R. Smithers/Released)
Oshkosh Defense [OSK] said Tuesday it recently produced the 10,000th Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), with a lead program official expressing confidence in the company’s ability to compete for the Army’s follow-on production contract.
“Since winning…