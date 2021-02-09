Air Force Staff Sgt. Peyton Knuckles, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue, begins moving a GBU-39 during a weapons load competition July 26, 2019 at Eglin AFB, Fla. Coalition forces in Operation Inherent Resolve preferred using the GBU-39 in the dense urban environment of Mosul, Iraq to reduce civilian casualties during Operation Inherent Resolve, according to RAND (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and its munitions directorate at Eglin AFB, Fla., are examining a dialable effects munition (DEM) for the 558-pound Boeing [BA] GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) and the laser-guided GBU-54 JDAM to reduce civilian…