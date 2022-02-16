U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matt Hicks applies a new washer component to a low observable panel at the 388th Maintenance Squadron at Hill AFB, Utah on Dec. 8, 2021. The Air Force said that the F-35’s aligned edges, reduced engine signature, internal carriage of weapons and fuel and embedded sensors contribute to its unique stealth performance (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says that the Pentagon needs to improve the operation of the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter to allow the fighter to deploy readily and operate in the Pacific region.
“DoD…