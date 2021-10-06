An F-35A Lighting II carrying a B61-12 Joint Test Assembly sits on the flight line at Nellis AFB, Nev., on Sept. 21. Two F-35A Lightning II aircraft released B61-12 Joint Test Assemblies during the first Full Weapon System Demonstration, completing the final flight test exercise of the nuclear design certification process (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The F-35 Joint Program Office at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., plans to award Pratt & Whitney [RTX], the builder of the aircraft’s F135 engine, a contract early next year as part of the program’s transition from the 20-year-old Autonomic…