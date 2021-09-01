U.S. Air Force Maj. Raymond Kilroy, 5th Operation Support Squadron wing electronic warfare officer, pushes a hard-wired power switch for ALQ-172 auxiliary during the Combat Shield exercise at Minot AFB, N.D. on July 12, 2017. Combat Shield is an evaluation for assessing the electronic warfare readiness of aircraft (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The U.S. Air Force has awarded L3Harris [LHX] a contract worth up to $947 million over 10 years for the company’s AN/ALQ-172 countermeasures program and modernization.
Work will take place at L3Harris in Clifton, N.J., and covers “engineering services…