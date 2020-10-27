GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, delivers the first Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) - light and agile all-terrain troop carriers based off the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture - to the U.S. Army Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Milford, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for GM Defense)
GM Defense [GM] has delivered the first Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) to the Army, with the company also setting its sights on potentially getting involved in the service’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program.
During a ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate…