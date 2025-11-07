Defense Watch: Golden Dome, New Chinese Carrier, AUKUS News, Deloitte Invests

Golden Dome Advocacy. Michael Payne, the nominee to be director of DoD's office of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE), told senators in advance policy questions before his hearing that "for too long, our military has been asked to defend our nation with systems that are outdated, over-budget, and delayed" and that "under President Trump and [Defense] Secretary [Pete] Hegseth’s leadership, we have been given a clear vision and priorities." Payne said that "resource needs warrant a year-by-year re-evaluation and,…