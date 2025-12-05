Defense Watch: AUKUS Moves Ahead, GD Prez, KC-46 Deliveries, xTech News

AUKUS Review. The Pentagon has completed its review of the trilateral AUKUS security agreement, top department spokesperson Sean Parnell has confirmed. While the review has yet to be released publicly, Parnell in a statement affirmed the department concluded the security pact between the U.S., Australia and United Kingdom should move ‘full steam ahead’ consistent with President Donald Trump’s guidance. “The purpose of the review was to identify opportunities to strengthen AUKUS and ensure its long-term success, in alignment with President…