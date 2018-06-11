Boeing Awarded Super Hornet Contract

Defense Daily | 06/11/2018 | Rich Abott

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Boeing [BA] a $862 million contract modification to procure 15 F/A-18E single-seat and three F/A-18F dual-seat Lot 42 full rate production Super Hornets for the Navy.Work will mostly occur in El Segundo, Calif., (41…

