The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Boeing [BA] a $862 million contract modification to procure 15 F/A-18E single-seat and three F/A-18F dual-seat Lot 42 full rate production Super Hornets for the Navy.Work will mostly occur in El Segundo, Calif., (41…
Boeing Awarded Super Hornet Contract
