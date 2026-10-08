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Wolfspeed Gets $1.5 Billion Conditional DoD Loan Commitment To Bolster Silicon Carbide Production

Cal Biesecker By
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Wolfspeed Gets $1.5 Billion Conditional DoD Loan Commitment To Bolster Silicon Carbide Production
Power module designed by Wolfspeed. Photo: Wolfspeed

The Defense Department on Wednesday evening said it has made a $1.5 billion conditional loan commitment to Wolfspeed, Inc. [WOLF], to strengthen the supply chain for materials and devices critical to high-performance propulsion systems, directed energy weapons, electronic warfare systems, radars and missile defense systems. Wolfspeed, based in North Carolina, said the long-term financing will support development and production of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor materials and widegap power devices. The company makes SiC wafers and power devices, and gallium nitride…

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