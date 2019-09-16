At the end of July, the Army announced its new Futures Command had reached full operational capacity at its headquarters in Austin, Texas, about one year after its launch.

So what has the reorganization accomplished, and what has it laid the groundwork for? John is joined by Army and cyber reporter Matthew Beinart to discuss the new command, run through the six modernization priorities and look ahead to Year 2 as the command continues to set up academic partnerships and build relationships with the local high-tech community in Austin.

