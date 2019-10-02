Tensions are building — or perhaps have boiled over — between Boeing and Northrop Grumman on potentially $100 billion worth of work, over five decades, replacing and maintaining the ground-based leg of the U.S. strategic deterrent. With the U.S. Air Force determined not to pay for another refurbishment of the aging Minutemen III fleet, Boeing has withdrawn itself from the bidding process, leaving Northrop Grumman’s team as the sole option.

John is joined by Defense Daily’s nuclear guru, Dan Leone, to break down the conflict between two industrial base powerhouses over the GBSD program.

Take a listen to this episode below, or click here to download the show from iTunes. (Spotify here, and Google Play here.) If you like the show, make sure to SUBSCRIBE so you get new episodes as soon as they’re released!

Got feedback on the show, or want to get in touch? Please get in touch! We look forward to hearing your thoughts.