On January 1, 2020, all aircraft flying in controlled airspace will be required to equip ADS-B Out transponders, which constantly broadcast location and identifying information. The military has concerns about aircraft on sensitive missions publicly declaring that information, so the FAA has released a military exemption policy and established a process for military missions to receive waivers on a case-by-case basis, but the ADS-B mandate is still expensive and contested.

Woodrow Bellamy III, editor-in-chief of Avionics International, joins the podcast to discuss the mandate.

